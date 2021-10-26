Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $211,487.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $224,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,439 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

