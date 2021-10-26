Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.03

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.03 and traded as high as $107.78. Kubota shares last traded at $107.56, with a volume of 14,937 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kubota currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kubota Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

