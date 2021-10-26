Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

LKFN opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $217,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.