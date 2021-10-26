Lakewood Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lowered its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 191,000 shares during the period. WestRock accounts for 2.1% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned 0.36% of WestRock worth $51,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after purchasing an additional 259,492 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 44.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 34.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WestRock stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.12. 46,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.99.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

