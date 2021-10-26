Lakewood Capital Management LP Invests $11.50 Million in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 78,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $11,504,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $153,619,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,515,000 after acquiring an additional 764,922 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,921,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,582. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,293 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,861. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

