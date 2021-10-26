Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Lakewood Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Adient accounts for about 1.4% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Adient were worth $33,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth $18,797,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth $656,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Adient stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

