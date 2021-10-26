Lakewood Capital Management LP Sells 1,087,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,420,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,087,000 shares during the period. Athene accounts for 4.0% of Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lakewood Capital Management LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $95,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Athene in the 1st quarter worth $97,524,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Athene by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Athene by 89.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,086,000 after acquiring an additional 967,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ATH stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.94. 17,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,386. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.31.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATH. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.84.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 527 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $35,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock worth $1,506,903. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

