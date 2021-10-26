Lakewood Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Lakewood Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 758,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610,000 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Liberty Global worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBTYK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $30.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.