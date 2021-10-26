Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Lannett worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Lannett in the first quarter worth $77,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 153.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at $94,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LCI opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $105.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

