Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Legal & General Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.2553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.51%.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

