Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 6,657 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 201.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 13.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 35,385 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 140.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.07 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.04. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.05 and a 1 year high of $104.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.42.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.22.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

