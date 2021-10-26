Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $869,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 701,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,555,000 after buying an additional 69,457 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $2,406,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter worth $29,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.35. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $96.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 309,122 shares of company stock worth $20,144,906. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

