Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,034 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 489.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 32.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 351.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tredegar by 47.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Tredegar during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $422.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 29.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corp. engages in the manufacture of polyethylene plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions. It operates through following segments: PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films and Aluminum Extrusions. The PE Films segment manufactures plastic films, elastics, and laminate materials utilized in personal care materials, surface protection films and specialty and optical lighting applications.

