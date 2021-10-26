Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $681,000 Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after buying an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,299,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 720.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 864,709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 106.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,535,000 after buying an additional 382,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 376.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,411,000 after buying an additional 516,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.92 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

