Legal & General Group Plc Sells 28,653 Shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 21.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Titan International were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Titan International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Titan International by 44,759.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 196,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 195,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

TWI stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.11 million, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 2.54. Titan International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.15 million. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

