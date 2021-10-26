Legal & General Group Plc Sells 517 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 18.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter worth $202,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNDR opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

