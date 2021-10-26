Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Shares Bought by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,186 shares during the period. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund makes up 1.2% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $355,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at $446,000.

Shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 56,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.52. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

