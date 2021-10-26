Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $349.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $349.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LII. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.38.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $304.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day moving average is $329.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

