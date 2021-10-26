Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share.

NYSE:LII opened at $304.29 on Tuesday. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LII. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. William Blair cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.38.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

