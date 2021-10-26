Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Holdings Trimmed by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,966 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 34,019 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.19% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $71,248,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,231 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after purchasing an additional 898,461 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after purchasing an additional 771,432 shares during the period. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVI opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

In related news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $624,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

