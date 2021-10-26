LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.450 EPS.
NASDAQ LHCG traded down $6.32 on Tuesday, hitting $137.42. 3,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,231. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average is $189.90. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
LHC Group Company Profile
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
