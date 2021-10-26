LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.450 EPS.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $6.32 on Tuesday, hitting $137.42. 3,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,231. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day moving average is $189.90. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.