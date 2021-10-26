LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Down to $143.74

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.74, but opened at $139.61. LHC Group shares last traded at $136.29, with a volume of 1,826 shares.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.25.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
