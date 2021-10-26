LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Gap Down to $143.74

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.74, but opened at $139.61. LHC Group shares last traded at $136.29, with a volume of 1,826 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 21,038.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

