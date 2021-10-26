Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSE:LGD) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 366,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 432,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

LGD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Liberty Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.90 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Liberty Gold from C$1.90 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Liberty Gold to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.33.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a market cap of C$365.67 million and a PE ratio of -128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 856 owned and leased federal lode claims, 43 leased patented claims and private parcels, and two Utah State leased parcels covering an area of 7,261 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 603 federal lode claims covering 4,777 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.