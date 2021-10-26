Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $145.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $129.98 on Friday. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $130.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.54 and its 200-day moving average is $109.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. Analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after buying an additional 434,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,451,000 after acquiring an additional 373,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,747,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,621,000 after acquiring an additional 338,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after purchasing an additional 291,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

