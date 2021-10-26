LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0308 on Major Exchanges

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One LikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $32.67 million and approximately $70,104.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00218007 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00104708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LIKE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,062,148,906 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,137,694 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

