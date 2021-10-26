Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIND opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $735.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

