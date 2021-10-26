Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 23.4% Lower This Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and $1,520.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,969.67 or 0.99494560 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 743,182,669 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

