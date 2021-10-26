Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $45.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.62. 421,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,031. The stock has a market cap of $91.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.65. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.03.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

