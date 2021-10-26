Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx $27.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.62. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.33 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $27.170-$27.170 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $393.03.

NYSE LMT traded down $45.71 on Tuesday, reaching $330.62. The company had a trading volume of 421,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.68 and its 200-day moving average is $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

