Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $89.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $75.12 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.9481 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

