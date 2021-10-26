London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has a £110 ($143.72) target price on the stock.

LSEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a £103 ($134.57) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 7,448 ($97.31) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,901.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,700.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.70 billion and a PE ratio of 73.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 12-month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In other news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

