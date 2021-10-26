Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,126 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCOBU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth $160,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $1,556,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at $3,197,000.

OTCMKTS:SCOBU opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

