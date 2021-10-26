Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $291,000 Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $328.51 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $332.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.92.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

