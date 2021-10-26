Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $430,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.