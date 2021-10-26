Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Has $812,000 Stake in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTWNU. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bridgetown by 192.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter worth $283,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter worth $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bridgetown in the second quarter worth $314,000.

Get Bridgetown alerts:

Shares of Bridgetown stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTWNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgetown Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTWNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgetown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgetown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.