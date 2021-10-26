Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,606,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 58,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth $1,706,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 195,717 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $162.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.41.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

