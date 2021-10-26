Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,130,000. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $231.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $232.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

