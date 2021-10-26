LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 45,675 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,714,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 108,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 17,055 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 5,697.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,109,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.