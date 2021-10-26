LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $1,406,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Dropbox by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,080,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,461,000 after purchasing an additional 110,249 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dropbox by 33.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 368.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of DBX opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of -73.64 and a beta of 0.92. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,135 shares of company stock worth $1,830,214 in the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.