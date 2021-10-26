LPL Financial LLC Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.73% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of MLN stock opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.78. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.