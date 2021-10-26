LPL Financial LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,420 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.45% of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Media ETF during the first quarter valued at about $328,000.

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. Invesco Dynamic Media ETF has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

