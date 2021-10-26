LPL Financial LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWSC) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,154 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWSC opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $92.28.

