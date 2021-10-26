LPL Financial LLC Purchases 109,915 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,915 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 2,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Vale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Vale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Vale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Shares of Vale stock opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. Vale’s payout ratio is 142.65%.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.