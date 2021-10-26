Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.
In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:LL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $542.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.52.
Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.
