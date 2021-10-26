Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,159 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 46,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,875. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Lumber Liquidators has a 12-month low of $17.45 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $542.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $301.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

