Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Heye Edmund Daun Sells 184,343 Shares

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Director Heye Edmund Daun sold 184,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total value of C$105,075.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,500.

Heye Edmund Daun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Heye Edmund Daun sold 100,000 shares of Lumina Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.59, for a total value of C$58,630.00.

Shares of LUM opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.09. The stock has a market cap of C$216.99 million and a PE ratio of -22.31.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Lumina Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Lumina Gold Company Profile

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

