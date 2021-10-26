Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $22.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,689. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luxfer stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Luxfer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

