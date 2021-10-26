Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $358,543.74 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $307,440.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. 3,614,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,108,390. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,785,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $11,746,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 1,417.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 205,897 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 192,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.