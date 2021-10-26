Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 17,491 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,136,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,491 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $46,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 525.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 170,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

