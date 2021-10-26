Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 85,384 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,384 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of AmerisourceBergen worth $40,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $567,677.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $717,193.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $8,631,085.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,050 shares of company stock valued at $8,690,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.24 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

