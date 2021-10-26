Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.48% of Upwork worth $35,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 8.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 32.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Upwork by 36.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $53,531.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,603,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,785 shares of company stock worth $3,042,686 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UPWK opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -300.10 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

